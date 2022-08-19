Global Biopropanol Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Sugar Cane Source

Beet Source

Grain Source

Others

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Chemicals

Others

By Company

BASF

Arkema

VERBIO

Vereinigte BioEnergie

BRASKEM

DuPont

Cargil

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

Raizen

BP Biofuels

Genomatica Inc.

CREMER OLEO GmbH

GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Biopropanol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biopropanol

1.2 Biopropanol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biopropanol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sugar Cane Source

1.2.3 Beet Source

1.2.4 Grain Source

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Biopropanol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biopropanol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.4 Paints & Coatings

1.3.5 Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

1.3.6 Chemicals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Biopropanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Biopropanol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Biopropanol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Biopropanol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Biopropanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Biopropanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Biopropanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Biopropanol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biopropanol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.

