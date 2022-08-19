Dried Algae Meal Market
Dried meal algae are defined as a dry mixture of algae cells, corn steep liquor, molasses, and ethoxyquin (maximum 0.3%).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Algae Meal in global, including the following market information:
Global Dried Algae Meal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dried Algae Meal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Dried Algae Meal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dried Algae Meal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dried Algae Meal include Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, TerraVia Holdings, E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited, Cellana, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd, Algae.Tec Limited and Taau Australia Pty Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dried Algae Meal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dried Algae Meal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Dried Algae Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Conventional
Global Dried Algae Meal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Dried Algae Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food industry
Animal nutrition and feed
Pharmaceuticals
Food supplement
Aquaculture
Others
Global Dried Algae Meal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Dried Algae Meal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dried Algae Meal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dried Algae Meal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dried Algae Meal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Dried Algae Meal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cyanotech Corporation
DIC Corporation
TerraVia Holdings
E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited
Cellana
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd
Algae.Tec Limited
Taau Australia Pty Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dried Algae Meal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dried Algae Meal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dried Algae Meal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dried Algae Meal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dried Algae Meal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dried Algae Meal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dried Algae Meal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dried Algae Meal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dried Algae Meal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dried Algae Meal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dried Algae Meal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Algae Meal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Algae Meal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Algae Meal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Algae Meal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Algae Meal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Algae Meal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
