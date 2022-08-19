Global Alpha-Pinene Intermediate Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Global “Alpha-Pinene Intermediate Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Alpha-Pinene Intermediate by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Alpha-Pinene Intermediate.

α-Pinene is an organic compound of the terpene class, one of two isomers of pinene.It is an alkene and it contains a reactive four-membered ring. It is found in the oils of many species of many coniferous trees, notably the pine. It is also found in the essential oil of rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) and Satureja myrtifolia (also known as Zoufa in some regions).Both enantiomers are known in nature; (1S,5S)- or (−)-α-pinene is more common in European pines, whereas the (1R,5R)- or (+)-α-isomer is more common in North America. The racemic mixture is present in some oils such as eucalyptus oil and orange peel oil.

The global market for Alpha-Pinene Intermediate is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Alpha-Pinene Intermediate market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Alpha-Pinene Intermediate market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Alpha-Pinene Intermediate market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Alpha-Pinene Intermediate market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Alpha-Pinene Intermediate players cover KRATON, DRT, Symrise, Socer Brasil and Yasuhara Chemica, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Alpha-Pinene Intermediate, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Alpha-Pinene Intermediate market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Alpha-Pinene Intermediate companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Alpha-Pinene Intermediate Includes:

KRATON

DRT

Symrise

Socer Brasil

Yasuhara Chemica

Sociedad de Resinas Naturales

Nippon Terpene Chemicals

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem

Sky Dragon Forest Chemical

Zhaoqing Zhongbang Chemicals

Xinghua Natural Spice

GuangDong Pine Forest Perfume

Dongping Flavor & Fragrances

Yunnan Linyuan Perfume

Privi Organics

Ganzhou Taipu Chemical

Foreverest Resources Xiamen

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pure Above or Equal 95%

Pure Below 95%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Spices

Lubricant

Plasticizer

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of Alpha-Pinene Intermediate, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Alpha-Pinene Intermediate market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Alpha-Pinene Intermediate market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Alpha-Pinene Intermediate sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Alpha-Pinene Intermediate sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Alpha-Pinene Intermediate market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including KRATON, DRT, Symrise, Socer Brasil, Yasuhara Chemica, Sociedad de Resinas Naturales, Nippon Terpene Chemicals, Sky Dragon Fine-Chem and Sky Dragon Forest Chemical, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

