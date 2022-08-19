Industrial Heat Pumps Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Industrial Heat Pumps Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Industrial Heat Pumps Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Industrial Heat Pumps market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Industrial Heat Pumps market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Heat Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Heat Pumps market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Industrial Heat Pumps Market Segment by Type

70°C below

70°C – 90°C

90°C – 120°C

120°C above

Industrial Heat Pumps Market Segment by Application

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Paper & Plup

Oil Refining

Metal Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Electronics

Others

The report on the Industrial Heat Pumps market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

KOBELCO

Oilon

GEA Refrigeration

Emerson Electric

Johnson Controls

Mayekawa

Star Refrigeration

OCHSNER

ENGIE Refrigeration

Friotherm

Combitherm

Frigopol

PHNIX Technology

NKXTA

Moon Environment Technology

Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology

Lingye Energy Saving Technology

Keling Energy Saving

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Industrial Heat Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Industrial Heat Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Heat Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Heat Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Heat Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 KOBELCO

7.1.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information

7.1.2 KOBELCO Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 KOBELCO Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 KOBELCO Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.1.5 KOBELCO Recent Development

7.2 Oilon

7.2.1 Oilon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Oilon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Oilon Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Oilon Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.2.5 Oilon Recent Development

7.3 GEA Refrigeration

7.3.1 GEA Refrigeration Corporation Information

7.3.2 GEA Refrigeration Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GEA Refrigeration Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GEA Refrigeration Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.3.5 GEA Refrigeration Recent Development

7.4 Emerson Electric

7.4.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

7.4.2 Emerson Electric Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Emerson Electric Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Emerson Electric Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.4.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

7.5 Johnson Controls

7.5.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.5.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Johnson Controls Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.5.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.6 Mayekawa

7.6.1 Mayekawa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mayekawa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mayekawa Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mayekawa Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.6.5 Mayekawa Recent Development

7.7 Star Refrigeration

7.7.1 Star Refrigeration Corporation Information

7.7.2 Star Refrigeration Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Star Refrigeration Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Star Refrigeration Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.7.5 Star Refrigeration Recent Development

7.8 OCHSNER

7.8.1 OCHSNER Corporation Information

7.8.2 OCHSNER Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 OCHSNER Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 OCHSNER Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.8.5 OCHSNER Recent Development

7.9 ENGIE Refrigeration

7.9.1 ENGIE Refrigeration Corporation Information

7.9.2 ENGIE Refrigeration Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ENGIE Refrigeration Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ENGIE Refrigeration Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.9.5 ENGIE Refrigeration Recent Development

7.10 Friotherm

7.10.1 Friotherm Corporation Information

7.10.2 Friotherm Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Friotherm Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Friotherm Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.10.5 Friotherm Recent Development

7.11 Combitherm

7.11.1 Combitherm Corporation Information

7.11.2 Combitherm Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Combitherm Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Combitherm Industrial Heat Pumps Products Offered

7.11.5 Combitherm Recent Development

7.12 Frigopol

7.12.1 Frigopol Corporation Information

7.12.2 Frigopol Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Frigopol Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Frigopol Products Offered

7.12.5 Frigopol Recent Development

7.13 PHNIX Technology

7.13.1 PHNIX Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 PHNIX Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 PHNIX Technology Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 PHNIX Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 PHNIX Technology Recent Development

7.14 NKXTA

7.14.1 NKXTA Corporation Information

7.14.2 NKXTA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 NKXTA Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 NKXTA Products Offered

7.14.5 NKXTA Recent Development

7.15 Moon Environment Technology

7.15.1 Moon Environment Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 Moon Environment Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Moon Environment Technology Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Moon Environment Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 Moon Environment Technology Recent Development

7.16 Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology

7.16.1 Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology Recent Development

7.17 Lingye Energy Saving Technology

7.17.1 Lingye Energy Saving Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lingye Energy Saving Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lingye Energy Saving Technology Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lingye Energy Saving Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 Lingye Energy Saving Technology Recent Development

7.18 Keling Energy Saving

7.18.1 Keling Energy Saving Corporation Information

7.18.2 Keling Energy Saving Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Keling Energy Saving Industrial Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Keling Energy Saving Products Offered

7.18.5 Keling Energy Saving Recent Development

