Global A2P SMS Messaging Market Top Players 2028 : Twilio,Infobip

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global A2P SMS Messaging market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Request Free Sample Copy at:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/705287/a2p-sms-messaging

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global A2P SMS Messaging market size was valued at USD 21800 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 21730 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 0.0% during review period.

The A2P SMS Messaging market in the USA. is estimated at USD million in 2022, which currently accounts for a % share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is estimated at USD million in 2022 and holds a % percent.

BFSI occupied for % of the A2P SMS Messaging global market in 2021, and it is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. In terms of product type, Industry Application SMS segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of A2P SMS Messaging include Twilio, Infobip, Sinch, Montnets Cloud Technology and Guodu interconnection, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

By Company

Twilio

Infobip

Sinch

Montnets Cloud Technology

Guodu interconnection

SAP Digital Interconnect

Telesign

MessageBird

OpenMarket Inc.

Vibes

Wavy

Beijing TrustMeDu Sci-Tech

Plivo

Zenvia

Beijing Emay Softcom Technology

Mitto

Genesys Telecommunications

Route Mobile Limited

Silverstreet BV

ACL Mobile

Tyntec

Clickatell

Pontaltech

TXTImpact

Accrete

Segment by Type

Industry Application SMS

SMS Verification Code

Marketing SMS

Segment by Application

BFSI

E-commerce

Retail

Travel

Government Agency

Transportation and Logistics

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for A2P SMS Messaging market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe A2P SMS Messaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of A2P SMS Messaging, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of A2P SMS Messaging from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the A2P SMS Messaging competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and A2P SMS Messaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe A2P SMS Messaging research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

To download a sample report please click the link below：

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/705287/a2p-sms-messaging

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG