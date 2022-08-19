Global and China Solvent-Borne Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Solvent-Borne Coating Market

This report focuses on global and China Solvent-Borne Coating market.

In 2020, the global Solvent-Borne Coating market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Solvent-Borne Coating market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Solvent-Borne Coating Scope and Market Size

Solvent-Borne Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent-Borne Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Solvent-Borne Coating market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbon Solvent

Oxygenated Solvent

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation

Consumer Products

Heavy Equipment & Machinery

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

Jotun

Nippon Paints Holdings

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solvent-Borne Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hydrocarbon Solvent

1.2.3 Oxygenated Solvent

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Consumer Products

1.3.4 Heavy Equipment & Machinery

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Solvent-Borne Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Solvent-Borne Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Solvent-Borne Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Solvent-Borne Coating Manufacturers by Sale

