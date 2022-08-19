Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Next Big Thing | Hyundai Mobis,Toyota

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market size was valued at USD 528.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1887 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.9% during review period.

The Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market in the USA. is estimated at USD million in 2022, which currently accounts for a % share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is estimated at USD million in 2022 and holds a % percent.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells occupied for % of the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) global market in 2021, and it is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. In terms of product type, 5-layer MEA segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) include Hyundai Mobis, Toyota, Johnson Matthey, SinoHyKey Technology and Ballard, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

By Company

Hyundai Mobis

Toyota

Johnson Matthey

SinoHyKey Technology

Ballard

Greenerity

Gore

Tangfeng

Horizon

Hydrogine Technology

WUT HyPower

Advent Technologies

IRD Fuel Cells

Honda

Sunrise

HyPlat

Segment by Type

5-layer MEA

7-layer MEA

3-layer MEA

Segment by Application

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Other

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA).

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

