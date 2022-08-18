2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate in global, including the following market information:
Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.97 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate include BOC Sciences, Eastman Chemical, MuseChem, Finetech Industry Ltd, AK Scientific, Inc, Biosynth, Nanjing Kaimubo and Yuhao Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
0.97
0.98
Others
Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmacology & Biochemistry
Food Additives
Others
Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BOC Sciences
Eastman Chemical
MuseChem
Finetech Industry Ltd
AK Scientific, Inc
Biosynth
Nanjing Kaimubo
Yuhao Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobutyrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,2,4-Trimethylpentanediol-1,3-Diisobuty
