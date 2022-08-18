4-Acetamidophenol Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Acetamidophenol in global, including the following market information:
Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 4-Acetamidophenol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4-Acetamidophenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4-Acetamidophenol include Mallinckrodt, Farmson, Granules India, SKPL, Atabay, Temad, Anqiu Lu'an, Zhejiang Kangle and Hebei Jiheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 4-Acetamidophenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
0.98
0.99
Others
Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cold and fever
neuralgia
Pain relief after surgery
Others
Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 4-Acetamidophenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 4-Acetamidophenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 4-Acetamidophenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 4-Acetamidophenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mallinckrodt
Farmson
Granules India
SKPL
Atabay
Temad
Anqiu Lu'an
Zhejiang Kangle
Hebei Jiheng
Novacyl
Anhui Fubore
Anhui BBCA Likang
Changshu Huagang
Huzhou Konch
Anhui Topsun
Sino Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4-Acetamidophenol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4-Acetamidophenol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4-Acetamidophenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4-Acetamidophenol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4-Acetamidophenol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4-Acetamidophenol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4-Acetamidophenol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4-Acetamidophenol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4-Acetamidophenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Acetamidophenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Acetamidophenol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Acetamidophenol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Acetamidophenol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Acetamidophenol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Purity – Global 4-Acetamidophenol Market Size Markets, 20
