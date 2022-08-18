Monk Fruit Ingredient Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Monk Fruit Ingredient in global, including the following market information:
Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Monk Fruit Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)
The global Monk Fruit Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monk Fruit Extract Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Monk Fruit Ingredient include Monk Fruit Corp, Layn Corp, Tate & Lyle, ADM, Ethical Naturals Inc, DMH Ingredients, Hunan huacheng Biotech, GLG Life Tech Corp and Guilin Sanleng Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Monk Fruit Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monk Fruit Extract
Monk Fruit Concentrate
Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Medicines and Health Products
Others
Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Monk Fruit Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Monk Fruit Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Monk Fruit Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Monk Fruit Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Monk Fruit Corp
Layn Corp
Tate & Lyle
ADM
Ethical Naturals Inc
DMH Ingredients
Hunan huacheng Biotech
GLG Life Tech Corp
Guilin Sanleng Biotech
Hunan NutraMax
Sinofi Ingredients
Xi'an Sost Biotech
Firmenich SA
Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Monk Fruit Ingredient Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Monk Fruit Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Monk Fruit Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Monk Fruit Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Monk Fruit Ingredient Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monk Fruit Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monk Fruit Ingredient Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monk Fruit Ingredient Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
