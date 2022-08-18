3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea in global, including the following market information:

Global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea include Xiamen Hisunny Chemical, Ningbo Innopharmchem, Shanghai Newtop Chemical Materials, Aromsyn, Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology and Shanghai Canbi Pharma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity ?98%

Global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dye Intermediate

Others

Global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 3,4-Dichlorophenylthiourea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical

Ningbo Innopharmchem

Shanghai Newtop Chemical Materials

Aromsyn

Weifang Ruiding Biotechnology

Shanghai Canbi Pharma

