Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions include Celanese Corporation, Nouryon, Kuraray, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Wacker Chemie, LUX-X, Cheng Lung Chemical, Lankem Ltd and Zarifmosavar Industrial Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural
Synthetic
Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Furniture
Other
Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Celanese Corporation
Nouryon
Kuraray
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Wacker Chemie
LUX-X
Cheng Lung Chemical
Lankem Ltd
Zarifmosavar Industrial Group
Hallstar
Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) Emulsions Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
