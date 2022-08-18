Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade L-aspartic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Food Grade L-aspartic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade L-aspartic Acid include Ajinomoto, Evonik Industries, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical, Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology and Tianjin TIEN Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Grade L-aspartic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity?98%

Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food

Others

Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade L-aspartic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade L-aspartic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade L-aspartic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Food Grade L-aspartic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto

Evonik Industries

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical

Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology

Tianjin TIEN Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grad

