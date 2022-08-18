Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade L-aspartic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Food Grade L-aspartic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade L-aspartic Acid include Ajinomoto, Evonik Industries, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical, Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology and Tianjin TIEN Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade L-aspartic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity?98%
Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Food
Others
Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade L-aspartic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade L-aspartic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade L-aspartic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Food Grade L-aspartic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ajinomoto
Evonik Industries
Kyowa Hakko Bio
Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical
Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology
Tianjin TIEN Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade L-aspartic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grad
