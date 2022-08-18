Bulk Aggregates Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bulk Aggregates in global, including the following market information:
Global Bulk Aggregates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bulk Aggregates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Bulk Aggregates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bulk Aggregates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gravel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bulk Aggregates include Breedon, Holcim, Breedon Trading Limited, CEMEX SAB de CV, Kilsaran, Hanson, Cullimore Group, Shire Aggregates Bulk Ltd and County Materials Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bulk Aggregates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bulk Aggregates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bulk Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gravel
Sand
Others
Global Bulk Aggregates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bulk Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Family
School
Hospital
Factory
Others
Global Bulk Aggregates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bulk Aggregates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bulk Aggregates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bulk Aggregates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bulk Aggregates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Bulk Aggregates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Breedon
Holcim
Breedon Trading Limited
CEMEX SAB de CV
Kilsaran
Hanson
Cullimore Group
Shire Aggregates Bulk Ltd
County Materials Corporation
Peppard Building Supplies
N&C Enterprises
Whitshaw Aggregates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bulk Aggregates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bulk Aggregates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bulk Aggregates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bulk Aggregates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bulk Aggregates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bulk Aggregates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bulk Aggregates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bulk Aggregates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bulk Aggregates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bulk Aggregates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bulk Aggregates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bulk Aggregates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bulk Aggregates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulk Aggregates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bulk Aggregates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulk Aggregates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bulk Aggregates Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Gravel
