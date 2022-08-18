Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coming from South of America, Acai fruit is well Known as a Superfruit. Obtained from the pulp of the Euterpe oleracea fruits, Acai oil is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids (it contains over 38% of oleic acid – omega-9), in vitamin E as well as in polyphenols. Thanks to its composition, acai oil helps to protect the skin against signs of aging while offering moisturizing and repairing activities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil include Biocosmethic, Citróleo Group, Beraca, 100% Amazonia and ICSC A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional
Organic
Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin Care
Hair Care
Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biocosmethic
Citróleo Group
Beraca
100% Amazonia
ICSC A/S
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Euterpe O
