Polished Concrete Floor Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polished Concrete Floor in global, including the following market information:
Global Polished Concrete Floor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polished Concrete Floor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Polished Concrete Floor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polished Concrete Floor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Top Polished Concrete Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polished Concrete Floor include Sika, Quick-Step, Mercadier, Duraame, London Polished Concrete, Dutcal, Becosa, Polished Concrete Systems and Geocrete, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polished Concrete Floor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polished Concrete Floor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polished Concrete Floor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Top Polished Concrete Floor
Exposed Aggregate Polished Concrete Floor
Fully Exposed Aggregate Polished Concrete Floor
Global Polished Concrete Floor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polished Concrete Floor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial Building
Global Polished Concrete Floor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polished Concrete Floor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polished Concrete Floor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polished Concrete Floor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polished Concrete Floor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Polished Concrete Floor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika
Quick-Step
Mercadier
Duraame
London Polished Concrete
Dutcal
Becosa
Polished Concrete Systems
Geocrete
Kalman Floor Company
Flortek
Cogri Group
GC Concrete
Twintec
FKR Constructions
Rocura
Perfect Polish
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polished Concrete Floor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polished Concrete Floor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polished Concrete Floor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polished Concrete Floor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polished Concrete Floor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polished Concrete Floor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polished Concrete Floor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polished Concrete Floor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polished Concrete Floor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polished Concrete Floor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polished Concrete Floor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polished Concrete Floor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polished Concrete Floor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polished Concrete Floor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polished Concrete Floor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polished Concrete Floor Companies
4 Sights by Product
