Direct Thermal Coatings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct Thermal Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Direct Thermal Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Direct Thermal Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Direct Thermal Coatings include Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben, ALTANA Coatings, Interactive Inks, Lubrizol, Frimpeks, DIC Group, Spring Coating and Kao Collins and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Direct Thermal Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Based

Solvent Based

Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Films

Paper

Tags

Others

Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Direct Thermal Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Direct Thermal Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Direct Thermal Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Direct Thermal Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Flint Group

Siegwerk Druckfarben

ALTANA Coatings

Interactive Inks

Lubrizol

Frimpeks

DIC Group

Spring Coating

Kao Collins

Durst Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Direct Thermal Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Direct Thermal Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Direct Thermal Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Direct Thermal Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Direct Thermal Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Direct Thermal Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Direct Thermal Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Direct Thermal Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Direct Thermal Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Direct Thermal Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Direct Thermal Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Direct Thermal Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Thermal Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Direct Thermal Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Direct Thermal Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

