Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methylchloroisothiazolinone in global, including the following market information:
Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Methylchloroisothiazolinone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Methylchloroisothiazolinone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Methylchloroisothiazolinone include Ashland, Leap Labchem, Sharon laboratories, Guangzhou Kaoking Chemical Co., Ltd., Ozzie Chemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd., Shandong Thfine Chemical Co., Ltd. and Shandong Richnow Chemical Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Methylchloroisothiazolinone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Powder
Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Analytical Reagents
Preservatives
Coating Intermediates
Others
Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methylchloroisothiazolinone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methylchloroisothiazolinone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Methylchloroisothiazolinone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Methylchloroisothiazolinone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ashland
Leap Labchem
Sharon laboratories
Guangzhou Kaoking Chemical Co., Ltd.
Ozzie Chemical (Dalian) Co., Ltd.
Shandong Thfine Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shandong Richnow Chemical Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methylchloroisothiazolinone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methylchloroisothiazolinone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methylchloroisothiazolinone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methylchloroisothiazolinone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methylchloroisothiazolinone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methylchloroisothiazolinone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
