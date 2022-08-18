Automotive Films and Sheets Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic film is defined as a continuous form of plastic material that is thin, and usually wound on a core, or cut into sheets
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Films and Sheets in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Automotive Films and Sheets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Films and Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Films and Sheets include AEP Industries, Berry Plastic Corp., Innovia Films, Jindal Films, Sealed Air Corp., Toray Industries, British Polyethylene Films & Sheets Industries, Uflex Ltd. and Exopack LLC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Films and Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LDPE
LLDPE
HDPE
Others
Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Car
Truck
Other
Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Films and Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Films and Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Films and Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Automotive Films and Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AEP Industries
Berry Plastic Corp.
Innovia Films
Jindal Films
Sealed Air Corp.
Toray Industries
British Polyethylene Films & Sheets Industries
Uflex Ltd.
Exopack LLC
3M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Films and Sheets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Films and Sheets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Films and Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Films and Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Films and Sheets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Films and Sheets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Films and Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Films and Sheets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Films and Sheets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Films and Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Films and Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Films and Sheets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Films and Sheets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Films and Sheets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
