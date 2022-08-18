Paint Adhesive Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paint adhesive is a kind of sealing material with strong adhesive force that is used in the paint industry, which can be used to fill the configuration gap, so it can play a sealing role as an adhesive. In addition, the product has excellent performance characteristics, and has the functions of preventing leakage, waterproofing and vibration. In addition, sound insulation and heat insulation are also better.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Paint Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paint Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Paint Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paint Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paint Adhesive include Dow Chemical, Henkel Loctite, 3M, Sika Group, Meguiar, BASF, Bostik, H.B. Fuller and Kansai Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paint Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paint Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paint Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Inorganic

Global Paint Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paint Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace Industry

Others

Global Paint Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Paint Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paint Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paint Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paint Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Paint Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical

Henkel Loctite

3M

Sika Group

Meguiar

BASF

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Kansai Paints

ALTANA

Covertec Products

Nippon Paint

Everkem

Axalta Coating Systems

Permatex

Graco

Cabot Corporation

Griots Garage

Kommerling

TriNova

B & B Blending

Sunstar Engineering

PPG

Wolfgang Puck

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paint Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paint Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paint Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paint Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paint Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paint Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paint Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paint Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paint Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paint Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paint Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paint Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paint Adhesive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Adhesive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paint Adhesive Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic

4.1.3 Inorgan

