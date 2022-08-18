Formic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Formic Acid market was valued at 27.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Formic acid (also called methanoic acid) is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. It is also the simplest carboxylic acid. The chemical formula is HCOOH or HCO2H. Formic acid is an environmentally acceptable and highly efficient organic acid. It is used in many areas, from leather processing to feed preservation.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Eastman

Perstorp

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

LUXI

Feicheng Acid

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Shijiazhuang Taihe Chemical

By Types:

Content 85%

Content 90%

Content 98%

By Applications:

Agriculture

Leather and Textile

Rubber

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Formic Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Formic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Content 85%

1.4.3 Content 90%

1.4.4 Content 98%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Formic Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Leather and Textile

1.5.4 Rubber

1.5.5 Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Formic Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Formic Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Formic Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Formic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Formic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Formic Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Formic Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Formic Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Formic Acid Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Formic Acid Sales

