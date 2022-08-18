P-chlorophenol Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of P-chlorophenol in global, including the following market information:
Global P-chlorophenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global P-chlorophenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five P-chlorophenol companies in 2021 (%)
The global P-chlorophenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of P-chlorophenol include Wuhai Jinda Fine Chemical, Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical, Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical, Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals, Jiangsu Subin Agrochemical, Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical, Jingma Group, Yixu Chemical New Materials and Yancheng Jinye Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the P-chlorophenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global P-chlorophenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global P-chlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 99%
Purity 99.5%
Global P-chlorophenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global P-chlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Dyes
Agrochemical
Others
Global P-chlorophenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global P-chlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies P-chlorophenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies P-chlorophenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies P-chlorophenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies P-chlorophenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wuhai Jinda Fine Chemical
Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical
Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical
Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals
Jiangsu Subin Agrochemical
Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical
Jingma Group
Yixu Chemical New Materials
Yancheng Jinye Chemical
Guangzhou Liwei Chemical
Valiant Organics Ltd
Aarti Industries Ltd
Haichen Chemical
Jintai Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 P-chlorophenol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global P-chlorophenol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global P-chlorophenol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global P-chlorophenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global P-chlorophenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global P-chlorophenol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top P-chlorophenol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global P-chlorophenol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global P-chlorophenol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global P-chlorophenol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global P-chlorophenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 P-chlorophenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers P-chlorophenol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-chlorophenol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 P-chlorophenol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-chlorophenol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global P-chlorophenol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity 99%
4.1.3 Puri
