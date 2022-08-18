Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride include BASF SE, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Gulbrandsen, Nippon Light Metal Co., Base Metal Group, Chemtex Specialty Limited, Weifang JS trading co., Ltd and Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
Granules Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride
Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dyestuff and Pigments
Hydrocarbon Resins
Pharmaceuticals
Fragrances
Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Gulbrandsen
Nippon Light Metal Co.
Base Metal Group
Chemtex Specialty Limited
Weifang JS trading co., Ltd
Seabert Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
SOMATCO
Umiya Group of Companies
NIKE CHEMICAL INDIA
Anmol Chloro Chem
Upra Chem Pvt. Ltd.
AVI-CHEM INDUSTRIES
PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Anhydrous Alumin
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/