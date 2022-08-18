Uncategorized

Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Iron-based

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Academic Institutions

By Company

Sandvik

Carpenter Technology

GE

Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology

Hoganas

FALCONTECH

Erasteel

Sailong Metal Materials

H.C. Starck GmbH

Material Technology Innovations

Vday Additive Manufacturing

Yuguang Phelly

GKN Hoeganaes

Zhejiang Asia General

Baohang Advanced Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Iron-based
1.2.3 Titanium
1.2.4 Nickel
1.2.5 Aluminum
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.3 Tool and Mold Making
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Medical & Dental
1.3.6 Academic Institutions
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Production
2.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Revenue Estimates and F

