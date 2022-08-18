Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Iron-based
Titanium
Nickel
Aluminum
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Medical & Dental
Academic Institutions
By Company
Sandvik
Carpenter Technology
GE
Avimetal Powder Metallurgy Technology
Hoganas
FALCONTECH
Erasteel
Sailong Metal Materials
H.C. Starck GmbH
Material Technology Innovations
Vday Additive Manufacturing
Yuguang Phelly
GKN Hoeganaes
Zhejiang Asia General
Baohang Advanced Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Iron-based
1.2.3 Titanium
1.2.4 Nickel
1.2.5 Aluminum
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.3 Tool and Mold Making
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Medical & Dental
1.3.6 Academic Institutions
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Production
2.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Powder Used for 3D Printing Revenue Estimates and F
