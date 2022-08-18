Organic Solvents Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Solvents in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Organic Solvents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Solvents include BASF, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, Shell Chemicals, Solvay, Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywell and Huntsman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
we surveyed the Organic Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Styrene
Vinyl Chloride
Trichlorethylene
Ethylene Glycol Ether
Triethanolamine
Global Organic Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Electronics
Pharmaceutical
Industrial
Global Organic Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Organic Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Dow Chemical
ExxonMobil
Sinopec
Shell Chemicals
Solvay
Eastman Chemical Company
Honeywell
Huntsman
Ineos
LyondellBasell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Solvents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Solvents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Solvents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Solvents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Solvents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Solvents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Solvents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Solvents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Solvents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Solvents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Solvents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Organic Solvents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
