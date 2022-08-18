Organic Solvents Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Solvents in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Organic Solvents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Solvents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Solvents include BASF, Dow Chemical, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, Shell Chemicals, Solvay, Eastman Chemical Company, Honeywell and Huntsman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

we surveyed the Organic Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene

Vinyl Chloride

Trichlorethylene

Ethylene Glycol Ether

Triethanolamine

Global Organic Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetics

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Global Organic Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Organic Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow Chemical

ExxonMobil

Sinopec

Shell Chemicals

Solvay

Eastman Chemical Company

Honeywell

Huntsman

Ineos

LyondellBasell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Solvents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Solvents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Solvents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Solvents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Solvents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Solvents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Solvents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Solvents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Solvents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Solvents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Solvents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Organic Solvents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

