Tire Cord Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The cord fabric is made of strong yarn, medium and fine single yarn, and the frame fabric of the tyre.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tire Cord in global, including the following market information:

The global Tire Cord market was valued at 3070.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3942.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Tire Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tire Cord include Bekaert, Century Enka, CORDENKA, FORMOSA TAFFETA, Hyosung, Indorama Ventures Public, Kolon Industries, SRF and Teijin and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tire Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tire Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tire Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tire Cord Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tire Cord Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tire Cord Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tire Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tire Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tire Cord Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tire Cord Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tire Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tire Cord Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tire Cord Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tire Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tire Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tire Cord Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Cord Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tire Cord Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Cord Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tire Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Steel Tire Cord

4.1.3 Polyester Tire Cord

4.1.4 Nylon Tire Cord

4.2 By Type – Global Tire Co

