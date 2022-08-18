L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in global, including the following market information:

Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five L-Hydroxyphenylalanine companies in 2021 (%)

The global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine include TCI, BOC Sciences, Apollo Scientific, Acros Organics, Riedel-de Haen AG, SIGMA-RBI, ABCR GmbH & CO. KG, Wako Pure Chemical Industries and Givaudan-Roure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 98%

95%-98%

Below 95%

Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Biotechnology

Others

Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies L-Hydroxyphenylalanine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies L-Hydroxyphenylalanine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies L-Hydroxyphenylalanine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies L-Hydroxyphenylalanine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TCI

BOC Sciences

Apollo Scientific

Acros Organics

Riedel-de Haen AG

SIGMA-RBI

ABCR GmbH & CO. KG

Wako Pure Chemical Industries

Givaudan-Roure

MP Biomedicals

VWR International

Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products

J & K SCIENTIFIC

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

Alfa Aesar

Chembest Research Laboratories

Shanghai Hanhong Chemical

Nanjing Chemlin Chemical

Sinopharm Chemical Reagent

ShangHai YuanYe Biotechnology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Companies

4 Sights by Product

