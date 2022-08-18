L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine in global, including the following market information:
Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five L-Hydroxyphenylalanine companies in 2021 (%)
The global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine include TCI, BOC Sciences, Apollo Scientific, Acros Organics, Riedel-de Haen AG, SIGMA-RBI, ABCR GmbH & CO. KG, Wako Pure Chemical Industries and Givaudan-Roure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the L-Hydroxyphenylalanine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Above 98%
95%-98%
Below 95%
Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Biotechnology
Others
Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies L-Hydroxyphenylalanine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies L-Hydroxyphenylalanine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies L-Hydroxyphenylalanine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies L-Hydroxyphenylalanine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TCI
BOC Sciences
Apollo Scientific
Acros Organics
Riedel-de Haen AG
SIGMA-RBI
ABCR GmbH & CO. KG
Wako Pure Chemical Industries
Givaudan-Roure
MP Biomedicals
VWR International
Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products
J & K SCIENTIFIC
Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology
Alfa Aesar
Chembest Research Laboratories
Shanghai Hanhong Chemical
Nanjing Chemlin Chemical
Sinopharm Chemical Reagent
ShangHai YuanYe Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
