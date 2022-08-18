GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market Share 2022, Global Outlook and Forecast 2030

Report Summary

The GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market Status and Trend Report 2016-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis on GaN Field-Effect Transistors industry, standing on the readers? perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of GaN Field-Effect Transistors 2016-2021, and development forecast 2022-2030

Main manufacturers/suppliers of GaN Field-Effect Transistors worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the GaN Field-Effect Transistors market

Market status and development trend of GaN Field-Effect Transistors by types and applications

Cost and profit status of GaN Field-Effect Transistors, and marketing status

Market growth drivers and challengesSince the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ammonium GaN Field-Effect Transistors market in 2020.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the GaN Field-Effect Transistors industry.

Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Infineon Technologies

Texas Instruments

Nexperia

Renesas Electronics

NXP

Transphorm

Panasonic Electronic

GaN Systems

EPC

pSemi (Murata)

Toshiba

Qorvo



Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2030):

HFET

MODFET

Others

Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2030; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Communication

Charging Equipment

Others

Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2030):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1.1 GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

2.1 Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales: 2017-2028

Chapter 7 GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

7.1 Infineon Technologies

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Infineon Technologies GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Infineon Technologies Key News

7.2 Texas Instruments

7.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

7.2.3 Texas Instruments GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Texas Instruments GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Texas Instruments Key News

7.3 Nexperia

7.3.1 Nexperia Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Nexperia Business Overview

7.3.3 Nexperia GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Nexperia GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Nexperia Key News

7.4 Renesas Electronics

7.4.1 Renesas Electronics Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Renesas Electronics Business Overview

7.4.3 Renesas Electronics GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Renesas Electronics GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Renesas Electronics Key News

7.5 NXP

7.5.1 NXP Corporate Summary

7.5.2 NXP Business Overview

7.5.3 NXP GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 NXP GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 NXP Key News

7.6 Transphorm

7.6.1 Transphorm Corporate Summary

7.6.2 Transphorm Business Overview

7.6.3 Transphorm GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 Transphorm GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Transphorm Key News

7.7 Panasonic Electronic

7.7.1 Panasonic Electronic Corporate Summary

7.7.2 Panasonic Electronic Business Overview

7.7.3 Panasonic Electronic GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 Panasonic Electronic GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Panasonic Electronic Key News

7.8 GaN Systems

7.8.1 GaN Systems Corporate Summary

7.8.2 GaN Systems Business Overview

7.8.3 GaN Systems GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 GaN Systems GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 GaN Systems Key News

7.9 EPC

7.9.1 EPC Corporate Summary

7.9.2 EPC Business Overview

7.9.3 EPC GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 EPC GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 EPC Key News

7.10 pSemi (Murata)

7.10.1 pSemi (Murata) Corporate Summary

7.10.2 pSemi (Murata) Business Overview

7.10.3 pSemi (Murata) GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 pSemi (Murata) GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 pSemi (Murata) Key News

7.11 Toshiba

7.11.1 Toshiba Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Toshiba GaN Field-Effect Transistors Business Overview

7.11.3 Toshiba GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Toshiba GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Toshiba Key News

7.12 Qorvo

7.12.1 Qorvo Corporate Summary

7.12.2 Qorvo GaN Field-Effect Transistors Business Overview

7.12.3 Qorvo GaN Field-Effect Transistors Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 Qorvo GaN Field-Effect Transistors Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Qorvo Key News

8 Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Production Capacity, 2017-2028

8.2 GaN Field-Effect Transistors Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global GaN Field-Effect Transistors Production by Region

9 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

10 GaN Field-Effect Transistors Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 GaN Field-Effect Transistors Industry Value Chain

10.2 GaN Field-Effect Transistors Upstream Market

10.3 GaN Field-Effect Transistors Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 GaN Field-Effect Transistors Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

Continue…

