Drilling Fluids Market Share 2022, Global Outlook and Forecast 2030

Report Summary

The Drilling Fluids Market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Drilling Fluids Market Status and Trend Report 2016-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis on Drilling Fluids industry, standing on the readers? perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Drilling Fluids 2016-2021, and development forecast 2022-2030

Main manufacturers/suppliers of Drilling Fluids worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Drilling Fluids market

Market status and development trend of Drilling Fluids by types and applications

Cost and profit status of Drilling Fluids, and marketing status

Market growth drivers and challengesSince the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ammonium Drilling Fluids market in 2020.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Drilling Fluids industry.

Global Drilling Fluids Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Drilling Fluids Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Newpark Resources

Tetra Technologies

CES Energy Solutions

NOV Inc.

Scomi Group Bhd

Secure Energy Services

Weatherford International

Q’Max Solutions

CNPC

Sinopec

CNOOC



Global Drilling Fluids Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2030):

Oil-Based Fluids (OBF)

Water Based Fluids (WBF)

Others

Global Drilling Fluids Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2030; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Onshore Drilling

Offshore Drilling

Other

Global Drilling Fluids Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2030):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

1.1 Drilling Fluids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drilling Fluids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

2.1 Global Drilling Fluids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drilling Fluids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drilling Fluids Sales: 2017-2028

Chapter 7 Drilling Fluids Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Corporate Summary

7.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

7.1.3 Schlumberger Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.1.4 Schlumberger Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Schlumberger Key News

7.2 Halliburton

7.2.1 Halliburton Corporate Summary

7.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview

7.2.3 Halliburton Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.2.4 Halliburton Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Halliburton Key News

7.3 Baker Hughes

7.3.1 Baker Hughes Corporate Summary

7.3.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview

7.3.3 Baker Hughes Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.3.4 Baker Hughes Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Baker Hughes Key News

7.4 Newpark Resources

7.4.1 Newpark Resources Corporate Summary

7.4.2 Newpark Resources Business Overview

7.4.3 Newpark Resources Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.4.4 Newpark Resources Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Newpark Resources Key News

7.5 Tetra Technologies

7.5.1 Tetra Technologies Corporate Summary

7.5.2 Tetra Technologies Business Overview

7.5.3 Tetra Technologies Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.5.4 Tetra Technologies Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Tetra Technologies Key News

7.6 CES Energy Solutions

7.6.1 CES Energy Solutions Corporate Summary

7.6.2 CES Energy Solutions Business Overview

7.6.3 CES Energy Solutions Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.6.4 CES Energy Solutions Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.6.5 CES Energy Solutions Key News

7.7 NOV Inc.

7.7.1 NOV Inc. Corporate Summary

7.7.2 NOV Inc. Business Overview

7.7.3 NOV Inc. Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.7.4 NOV Inc. Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.7.5 NOV Inc. Key News

7.8 Scomi Group Bhd

7.8.1 Scomi Group Bhd Corporate Summary

7.8.2 Scomi Group Bhd Business Overview

7.8.3 Scomi Group Bhd Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.8.4 Scomi Group Bhd Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Scomi Group Bhd Key News

7.9 Secure Energy Services

7.9.1 Secure Energy Services Corporate Summary

7.9.2 Secure Energy Services Business Overview

7.9.3 Secure Energy Services Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.9.4 Secure Energy Services Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Secure Energy Services Key News

7.10 Weatherford International

7.10.1 Weatherford International Corporate Summary

7.10.2 Weatherford International Business Overview

7.10.3 Weatherford International Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.10.4 Weatherford International Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Weatherford International Key News

7.11 Q’Max Solutions

7.11.1 Q’Max Solutions Corporate Summary

7.11.2 Q’Max Solutions Drilling Fluids Business Overview

7.11.3 Q’Max Solutions Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.11.4 Q’Max Solutions Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Q’Max Solutions Key News

7.12 CNPC

7.12.1 CNPC Corporate Summary

7.12.2 CNPC Drilling Fluids Business Overview

7.12.3 CNPC Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.12.4 CNPC Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.12.5 CNPC Key News

7.13 Sinopec

7.13.1 Sinopec Corporate Summary

7.13.2 Sinopec Drilling Fluids Business Overview

7.13.3 Sinopec Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.13.4 Sinopec Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Sinopec Key News

7.14 CNOOC

7.14.1 CNOOC Corporate Summary

7.14.2 CNOOC Business Overview

7.14.3 CNOOC Drilling Fluids Major Product Offerings

7.14.4 CNOOC Drilling Fluids Sales and Revenue in Global (2017-2022)

7.14.5 CNOOC Key News

8 Global Drilling Fluids Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Drilling Fluids Production Capacity, 2017-2028

8.2 Drilling Fluids Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Drilling Fluids Production by Region

9 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

10 Drilling Fluids Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Drilling Fluids Industry Value Chain

10.2 Drilling Fluids Upstream Market

10.3 Drilling Fluids Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Drilling Fluids Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

