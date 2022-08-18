Automotive Molding Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Automotive Molding Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automotive Molding Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive Molding market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Automotive Molding market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Molding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Molding market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Automotive Molding Market Segment by Type

Body Molding

Door Molding

Window Molding

Others

Automotive Molding Market Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

The report on the Automotive Molding market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Plastic Omnium (France)

Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

Flex-N-Gate (USA)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China)

Minth Group (China)

TPR (Japan)

Inoac (Japan)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Hwaseung (Korea)

SHIROKI (Japan)

Nishikawa Rubber (Japan)

FALTEC (Japan)

Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology (China)

Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan)

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Molding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Molding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Molding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Molding with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Molding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automotive Molding Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automotive Molding Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Molding Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Molding Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Molding Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Molding Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Molding Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Molding Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Molding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Molding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Molding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Molding Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Molding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Molding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Molding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Molding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Molding Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Molding Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Magna International (Canada)

7.1.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Magna International (Canada) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.1.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

7.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan)

7.2.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.2.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Development

7.3 Plastic Omnium (France)

7.3.1 Plastic Omnium (France) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Plastic Omnium (France) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Plastic Omnium (France) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Plastic Omnium (France) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.3.5 Plastic Omnium (France) Recent Development

7.4 Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

7.4.1 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.4.5 Toyoda Gosei (Japan) Recent Development

7.5 Flex-N-Gate (USA)

7.5.1 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.5.5 Flex-N-Gate (USA) Recent Development

7.6 CIE Automotive (Spain)

7.6.1 CIE Automotive (Spain) Corporation Information

7.6.2 CIE Automotive (Spain) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CIE Automotive (Spain) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CIE Automotive (Spain) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.6.5 CIE Automotive (Spain) Recent Development

7.7 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China)

7.7.1 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.7.5 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic (China) Recent Development

7.8 Minth Group (China)

7.8.1 Minth Group (China) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Minth Group (China) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Minth Group (China) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Minth Group (China) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.8.5 Minth Group (China) Recent Development

7.9 TPR (Japan)

7.9.1 TPR (Japan) Corporation Information

7.9.2 TPR (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TPR (Japan) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TPR (Japan) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.9.5 TPR (Japan) Recent Development

7.10 Inoac (Japan)

7.10.1 Inoac (Japan) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Inoac (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Inoac (Japan) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Inoac (Japan) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.10.5 Inoac (Japan) Recent Development

7.11 DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

7.11.1 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Corporation Information

7.11.2 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Automotive Molding Products Offered

7.11.5 DURA Automotive Systems (USA) Recent Development

7.12 Hwaseung (Korea)

7.12.1 Hwaseung (Korea) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hwaseung (Korea) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hwaseung (Korea) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hwaseung (Korea) Products Offered

7.12.5 Hwaseung (Korea) Recent Development

7.13 SHIROKI (Japan)

7.13.1 SHIROKI (Japan) Corporation Information

7.13.2 SHIROKI (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SHIROKI (Japan) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SHIROKI (Japan) Products Offered

7.13.5 SHIROKI (Japan) Recent Development

7.14 Nishikawa Rubber (Japan)

7.14.1 Nishikawa Rubber (Japan) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Nishikawa Rubber (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Nishikawa Rubber (Japan) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Nishikawa Rubber (Japan) Products Offered

7.14.5 Nishikawa Rubber (Japan) Recent Development

7.15 FALTEC (Japan)

7.15.1 FALTEC (Japan) Corporation Information

7.15.2 FALTEC (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 FALTEC (Japan) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 FALTEC (Japan) Products Offered

7.15.5 FALTEC (Japan) Recent Development

7.16 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology (China)

7.16.1 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology (China) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology (China) Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology (China) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology (China) Products Offered

7.16.5 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology (China) Recent Development

7.17 Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

7.17.1 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Products Offered

7.17.5 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Recent Development

7.18 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan)

7.18.1 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan) Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan) Automotive Molding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan) Products Offered

7.18.5 Kinugawa Rubber Industrial (Japan) Recent Development

