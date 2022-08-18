KYC and ID Verification Market Competitive Intelligence by Key Players like Jumio,ID.me and more

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global KYC and ID Verification market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global KYC and ID Verification market size was valued at USD 1697.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14740 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 36.2% during review period.

The KYC and ID Verification market in the USA. is estimated at USD million in 2022, which currently accounts for a % share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is estimated at USD million in 2022 and holds a % percent.

BFSI occupied for % of the KYC and ID Verification global market in 2021, and it is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. In terms of product type, Software segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of KYC and ID Verification include Jumio, ID.me, Veriff, Onfido and Trulioo, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

By Company

Jumio

ID.me

Veriff

Onfido

Trulioo

Sumsub

AU10TIX

Persona

Lightico

Ondato

Passbase

APLYiD

Smile Identity

Berbix

Shufti Pro

Verifai

Cognito

Argos KYC

Segment by Type

Software

Services

Segment by Application

BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

Tele and Gaming

Healthcare and Transport

Other

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for KYC and ID Verification market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe KYC and ID Verification product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of KYC and ID Verification, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of KYC and ID Verification from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the KYC and ID Verification competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and KYC and ID Verification market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe KYC and ID Verification research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

