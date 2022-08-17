FRP Composite Rebar Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
FRP Composite Rebar market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FRP Composite Rebar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (AFRP Rebar)
Segment by Application
Railway Construction
Residential Construction and Civil Engineering
Highway Construction
Industrial Engineering
Bridge Building & Reconstruction
By Company
Aslan FRP
Schoeck
Armastek
Galen
Dextra Group
FiReP
BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
Pultrall
Pultron Composites
Hubei Yulong
Fusite
Fiberline
Marshall Composite Technologies
Sireg Geotech
Technobasalt
Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar
Tribeni Fiber
Captrad
B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc
Neuvokas Corporate
Mateenbar
Nycon
SFTec Inc
Nanjing Fenghui Composite
Yuxing
Shanghai KNP
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 FRP Composite Rebar Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (AFRP Rebar)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Railway Construction
1.3.3 Residential Construction and Civil Engineering
1.3.4 Highway Construction
1.3.5 Industrial Engineering
1.3.6 Bridge Building & Reconstruction
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global FRP Composite Rebar Production
2.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global FRP Composite Rebar Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global FRP Composite Rebar Production by Region
2.3.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global FRP Composite Rebar Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global FRP Composite Rebar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global FRP Composite Rebar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global
