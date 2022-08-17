FRP Composite Rebar Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

FRP Composite Rebar market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FRP Composite Rebar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (AFRP Rebar)

Segment by Application

Railway Construction

Residential Construction and Civil Engineering

Highway Construction

Industrial Engineering

Bridge Building & Reconstruction

By Company

Aslan FRP

Schoeck

Armastek

Galen

Dextra Group

FiReP

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Hubei Yulong

Fusite

Fiberline

Marshall Composite Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Technobasalt

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar

Tribeni Fiber

Captrad

B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc

Neuvokas Corporate

Mateenbar

Nycon

SFTec Inc

Nanjing Fenghui Composite

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FRP Composite Rebar Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymers Rebar (AFRP Rebar)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Railway Construction

1.3.3 Residential Construction and Civil Engineering

1.3.4 Highway Construction

1.3.5 Industrial Engineering

1.3.6 Bridge Building & Reconstruction

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global FRP Composite Rebar Production

2.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global FRP Composite Rebar Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global FRP Composite Rebar Production by Region

2.3.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global FRP Composite Rebar Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global FRP Composite Rebar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global FRP Composite Rebar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global FRP Composite Rebar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

