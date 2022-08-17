Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Mobile Terminal Antenna market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Terminal Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Built-in Antenna

External Antenna

Segment by Application

Mobile Terminal

Internet of Vehicles

Others

By Company

Ericsson

Shenzhen Sunway Communication

Commscope

Amphenol

Comba Telecom

Murata

Luxshare Precision

Laird

Tongyu Communication

Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology

Pulse

Molex

Suzhou Shijia Science & Technology

Baylin Technologies

Airgain

Taoglas

Harxon Corporation

Electric Connector Technology

Huawei

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Built-in Antenna

1.2.3 External Antenna

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Mobile Terminal

1.3.3 Internet of Vehicles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Mobile Terminal Antenna Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Mobile Terminal Antenna Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Mobile Terminal Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Mobile Terminal Antenna Industry Trends

2.3.2 Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mobile Terminal Antenna Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Terminal Antenna Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Terminal Antenna Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Terminal Antenna Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Mobile Termin

