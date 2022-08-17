Uncategorized

Global Shortening Fat Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Shortening Fat market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shortening Fat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

From Soybeans

 

From Rapeseeds

 

From Sunflower Seed

From Palm and Palmkernel

From Maize

From Coconut

From Linseed

From Groundnut

Others

Segment by Application

Confectionary

Ice Cream

Snacks

Bakery

Others

By Company

Unilever

Bunge

NMGK Group

ConAgra

Zydus Cadila

Wilmar-International

Fuji Oil

BRF

Yidiz Holding

Grupo Lala

NamChow

Sunnyfoods

Cargill

COFCO

Uni-President

Mengniu

Yili

Brightdairy

Dairy Cres

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Shortening Fat Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Shortening Fat Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 From Soybeans
1.2.3 From Rapeseeds
1.2.4 From Sunflower Seed
1.2.5 From Palm and Palmkernel
1.2.6 From Maize
1.2.7 From Coconut
1.2.8 From Linseed
1.2.9 From Groundnut
1.2.10 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Shortening Fat Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Confectionary
1.3.3 Ice Cream
1.3.4 Snacks
1.3.5 Bakery
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Shortening Fat Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Shortening Fat Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shortening Fat Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Shortening Fat Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Shortening Fat Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Shortening Fat by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Shortening Fat Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Shortening Fat Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Shortening Fat Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 G

 

