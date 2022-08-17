Global Flax Crop Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Flax Crop market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flax Crop market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Straw
Stalk Parts
Seeds
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Animal Feed
Medical
Paints & Coatings
Paper
Textile
Plastic Composites
Others
By Company
Schweitzer-Mauduit International
Legumex Walker
Biolin Research
Cargill
Glanbia
Archer Daniels Midland Company
CHS
SunOpta
Grain Millers
SWM INTL
Linen of Desna
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flax Crop Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flax Crop Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Straw
1.2.3 Stalk Parts
1.2.4 Seeds
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flax Crop Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Animal Feed
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Paints & Coatings
1.3.6 Paper
1.3.7 Textile
1.3.8 Plastic Composites
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Flax Crop Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Flax Crop Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flax Crop Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Flax Crop Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Flax Crop Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Flax Crop by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Flax Crop Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Flax Crop Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Flax Crop Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Flax Crop Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Flax Crop Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Flax Crop Sales Market Share by M
