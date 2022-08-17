Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) in global, including the following market information:

Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Allyl Methacrylate ?98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) include BASF, Evonik, Lyondell Chemical, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Fushun Anxin Chemical, Gelest, Novasol Chemicals, Monomer-Polymer and Dairen Chemical Corporation(DCC). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Allyl Methacrylate ?98%

Allyl Methacrylate ?99.5%

Other

Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Floor Polishes

Dentistry Materials

Other

Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evonik

Lyondell Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Gelest

Novasol Chemicals

Monomer-Polymer

Dairen Chemical Corporation(DCC)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Allyl Methacrylate(AMA)(CAS 96-05-9) Players in Globa

