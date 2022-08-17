Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hexafluoroacetone derivatives are colorless, nonflammable and hygroscopic compounds.They are derived from hexafluoroacetone, which is highly reactive with water to form corrosive acids.These derivatives are commonly used in organic synthesis and as chemical agents in a variety of synthetic processes, especially in applications such as textile coatings, solvents, adhesives, pharmaceuticals and other agrochemicals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives include Solvay, DowDupont, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Central Glass, Sinochem Lantian, Zhejiang Sanhe Pharmachem, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Leap Labchem and Merck and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Others

Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market, by Use, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Use, 2021 (%)

Textile Coating

Solvents

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Others

Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

DowDupont

Halocarbon Products Corporation

Central Glass

Sinochem Lantian

Zhejiang Sanhe Pharmachem

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Leap Labchem

Merck

Parchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Grade

1.2.2 Market by Use

1.3 Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hexafluoroacetone Derivatives Companies

3.8.2 List

