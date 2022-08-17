Canned Pears Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Canned pear in syrup is a kind of canned product mainly made of pear.The production technology of canned pear in sugar water is dressing, color protection, pre-boiling, canning, heating and exhaust, sealing, sterilization, cooling, cleaning, storage, etc.?Canned pear in syrup is characterized by sweet and sour taste.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Canned Pears in global, including the following market information:

Global Canned Pears Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Canned Pears Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Canned Pears companies in 2021 (%)

The global Canned Pears market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Canned Snow Pear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Canned Pears include ConAgra Foods, Dole Food Company, H.J. Heinz, Seneca Foods, Rhodes Food Group, Ardo, Conserve, Del Monte and CHB Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Canned Pears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Canned Pears Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Canned Pears Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Canned Snow Pear

A Long Can of Pears

Canned White Pear

Other

Global Canned Pears Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Canned Pears Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Restaurant

Others

Global Canned Pears Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Canned Pears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Canned Pears revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Canned Pears revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Canned Pears sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Canned Pears sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food Company

H.J. Heinz

Seneca Foods

Rhodes Food Group

Ardo

Conserve

Del Monte

CHB Group

Musselmans

Tropical Food Industries

Kronos SA

Gulong Food

Shandong Xiangtiantian

Shandong Wanlilai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Canned Pears Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Canned Pears Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Canned Pears Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Canned Pears Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Canned Pears Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Canned Pears Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Canned Pears Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Canned Pears Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Canned Pears Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Canned Pears Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Canned Pears Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Canned Pears Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Canned Pears Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canned Pears Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Canned Pears Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canned Pears Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Canned Pears Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Canned Snow Pear

4.1.3 A Long Can of Pears

