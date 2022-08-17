Global Anti-Static Hose Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Anti-Static Hose market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Static Hose market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Plastic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Segment by Application

Building

Food Industry

Flammable Liquid Transportation

Vacuum Cleaner

Others

By Company

AFLEX HOSE

Dustcontrol

Gap Plastomere

KLIMAWENT

LOCKWOOD

MANULI HYDRAULICS

Masterflex

NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH

PREVOST

Transfer Oil

Trelleborg Industrial Hose

TURALI GROUP

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-Static Hose Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Hose Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Silicone

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-Static Hose Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Flammable Liquid Transportation

1.3.5 Vacuum Cleaner

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anti-Static Hose Production

2.1 Global Anti-Static Hose Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anti-Static Hose Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anti-Static Hose Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anti-Static Hose Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anti-Static Hose Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Anti-Static Hose Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anti-Static Hose Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Anti-Static Hose Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Anti-Static Hose Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Anti-Static Hose Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Anti-Static Hose Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Anti-Static

