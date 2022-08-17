Uncategorized

2D Materials Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2D Materials, sometimes referred to as single layer materials, are crystalline materials consisting of a single layer of atoms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2D Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global 2D Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2D Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2D Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2D Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Graphene Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2D Materials include 2D Tech Graphene, Abalonyx AS, ACS Material, AVANZARE, BASF SE, XG Sciences, Planar Tech, Garmor and Thomas-swan and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2D Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2D Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2D Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Graphene Type

Borophene Type

Germanene Type

Silicine Type

Stanene Type

Others

Global 2D Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2D Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Photovoltaic

Semiconductors& Electronics Consumers

Automobile

Airplanes

Energy Storage Devices

Others

Global 2D Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2D Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2D Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2D Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2D Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2D Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

2D Tech Graphene

Abalonyx AS

ACS Material

AVANZARE

BASF SE

XG Sciences

Planar Tech

Garmor

Thomas-swan

Nitronix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2D Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2D Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2D Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2D Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2D Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2D Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2D Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2D Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2D Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2D Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2D Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2D Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2D Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2D Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2D Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2D Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global 2D Materials Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Graphene Type
4.1.3 Borophene Type
4.1.4 Germa

 

