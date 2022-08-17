Global Horizontal Lathes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Horizontal Lathes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Horizontal Lathes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Horizontal Guide Rail Lathes
Inclined Rail Lathes
Segment by Application
Electronics Industry
Shipping Industry
Automobile Industry
Home Appliance Industry
Other
By Company
DMG MORI SEIKI
Shenyang Machine Tools
EMAG Group
INDEX and TRAUB
Okuma
Tongtai Machine & Tool
Dalian Machine Tools Group
Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Horizontal Lathes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Horizontal Lathes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Horizontal Guide Rail Lathes
1.2.3 Inclined Rail Lathes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Horizontal Lathes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronics Industry
1.3.3 Shipping Industry
1.3.4 Automobile Industry
1.3.5 Home Appliance Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Horizontal Lathes Production
2.1 Global Horizontal Lathes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Horizontal Lathes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Horizontal Lathes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Horizontal Lathes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Horizontal Lathes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Horizontal Lathes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Horizontal Lathes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Horizontal Lathes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Horizontal Lathes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Horizontal Lathes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Horizontal Lathes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global S
