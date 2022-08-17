Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin include Ashland, Swancor, DSM, Fuchem and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
Brominated Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
FRP Products
Anti-corrosion Coating
Other
Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ashland
Swancor
DSM
Fuchem
Showa Denko
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/