Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin include Ashland, Swancor, DSM, Fuchem and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Brominated Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester

Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FRP Products

Anti-corrosion Coating

Other

Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

Swancor

DSM

Fuchem

Showa Denko

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

