Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Prestressed Steel Strand market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prestressed Steel Strand market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bare PC Strand
Grease Filled PC Strand
Wax Filled PC Strand
Others
Segment by Application
Bridges
Buildings
Nuclear Reactors
Others
By Company
Insteel
Sumiden
Strand-tech Martin
Tata Steel
Siam Industrial Wire
Southern PC
Tycsa PSC
Kiswire
Fapricela
Gulf Steel Strands
ASLAK
AL-FAISAL STEEL
Xinhua Metal
Tianjin Metallurgical
Hengli
Hengxing
Fasten
Huaxin
Hunan Xianghui
Silvery Dragon
Shengte
Fuxing Keji
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Prestressed Steel Strand Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bare PC Strand
1.2.3 Grease Filled PC Strand
1.2.4 Wax Filled PC Strand
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bridges
1.3.3 Buildings
1.3.4 Nuclear Reactors
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Production
2.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Region
