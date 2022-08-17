Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Residential Waterproofing Membranes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Waterproofing Membranes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Liquid Waterproofing Membrane
Bituminous Membrane
Bituminous Coating
Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
Segment by Application
Roof
Wall
Indoor
Other
By Company
Sika Sarnafil
SOPREMA
KEMPER SYSTEM
De Boer
Polyroof
ARDEX New Zealand
Triflex
Icopal
SkyWaterproofer
3M
EVALON
Durotech
Siplast
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Residential Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Waterproofing Membrane
1.2.3 Bituminous Membrane
1.2.4 Bituminous Coating
1.2.5 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roof
1.3.3 Wall
1.3.4 Indoor
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Production
2.1 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Residential Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
