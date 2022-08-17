Global Binders Excipients Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Binders Excipients market was valued at 121.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Binders are used to hold or bind materials close enough so that they form a cohesive unit; binders also act as adhesives. Binder excipients are used during medicine or drug formulations. They are used to form granules of medical powders, which under compaction can take various shapes to form a compact mass, known as tablets.The growing demand for various pharmaceutical products on account of ageing population and rising cases of chronic diseases acts as the major factor driving the binder excipients market worldwide. The recent patent expiries of a number of drugs is further projected to provide a positive thrust to the demand for binder excipients in generic drug manufacturing. Some of the other factors facilitating the market growth are advancements in nanotechnology, emergence of new excipients and rising demand for functionality excipients. The US and Germany accounted for the major shares because of the presence of a large number of excipient manufacturers. Pharmaceutical companies are the major consumers of binder excipients.

By Market Verdors:

Ashland

BASF

Colorcon

Croda International

EMD Millipore

Dow Chemical

FMC BioPolymer

Fuji Chemical Industry

Ingredion

By Types:

Cellulosic

Co-Processed Compressible Excipients

Lactose

Polyols

Povidones

Starches and Polysaccharides

By Applications:

Tablets/Capsules

Dry Form and Solvents

Wet Form

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Binders Excipients Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Binders Excipients Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cellulosic

1.4.3 Co-Processed Compressible Excipients

1.4.4 Lactose

1.4.5 Polyols

1.4.6 Povidones

1.4.7 Starches and Polysaccharides

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Binders Excipients Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Tablets/Capsules

1.5.3 Dry Form and Solvents

1.5.4 Wet Form

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Binders Excipients Market

1.8.1 Global Binders Excipients Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Binders Excipients Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Binders Excipients Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Binders Excipients Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Binders Excipients Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Binders Excipients Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

