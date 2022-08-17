Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoplastics are 100% recyclable. In ideal situations, thermoplastics can be repeatedly melted and remolded into new products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flakes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics include KW Plastics, PARC Corporation, B. Schoenberg and Co., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Custom Polymers Inc., Suez SA, Merlin Plastics Alberta Inc., Revital Polymers and Ricova International Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flakes
Pellets
Granulates
Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Automotive and Transportation
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Agriculture and Horticulture
Furniture and Housewares
Others
Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KW Plastics
PARC Corporation
B. Schoenberg and Co.
Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
Custom Polymers Inc.
Suez SA
Merlin Plastics Alberta Inc.
Revital Polymers
Ricova International Inc.
RJM International Inc.
JP Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Pl
