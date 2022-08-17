Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastics are 100% recyclable. In ideal situations, thermoplastics can be repeatedly melted and remolded into new products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flakes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics include KW Plastics, PARC Corporation, B. Schoenberg and Co., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Custom Polymers Inc., Suez SA, Merlin Plastics Alberta Inc., Revital Polymers and Ricova International Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flakes

Pellets

Granulates

Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Agriculture and Horticulture

Furniture and Housewares

Others

Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KW Plastics

PARC Corporation

B. Schoenberg and Co.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Custom Polymers Inc.

Suez SA

Merlin Plastics Alberta Inc.

Revital Polymers

Ricova International Inc.

RJM International Inc.

JP Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Recycled Thermoplastics Pl

