2022 Glyoxal Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Glyoxal market was valued at 237.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glyoxal is an organic compound with the formula OCHCHO. It is a transparent liquid sometimes with light yellow color. Glyoxal is the smallest dialdehyde (two aldehyde groups). Glyoxal is an intermediate product that is mainly used as cross-linking agent in numerous industries, e.g. textiles, leather, paper, disinfectants, adhesives or constructions. Through its chemical reactivity, Glyoxal is a versatile starting material for various chemical syntheses.

For industrial production, Glyoxal is produced as 40% water solution all over the world. Consequently, the statistics of our survey refers to the Glyoxal 40% instead of pure Glyoxal product. For industry structure analysis, the Glyoxal industry is concentrated.

A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of Glyoxal, also the leader in the whole industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of Glyoxal per year. BASF is the leading player in EU, while Hubei Hongyuan leads China market.

