Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oral Nutritional Supplements (ONS) are sterile liquids, semi-solids or powders, which provide macro and micro nutrients. They are widely used within the acute and community health settings for individuals who are unable to meet their nutritional requirements through oral diet alone. ONS use must be approved by the Advisory Committee on Borderline Substances (ACBS).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Supplements Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements include Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, NUTRICION MEDICA, Meiji Holdings, Medifood International, Medtrition, GlaxoSmithKline, Perrigo Nutritionals and Victus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Supplements
Semi-solid Supplements
Powder Supplements
Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Geriatric
Paediatric
Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Danone Nutricia
NUTRICION MEDICA
Meiji Holdings
Medifood International
Medtrition
GlaxoSmithKline
Perrigo Nutritionals
Victus
B Braun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
