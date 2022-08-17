Wired Cycle Computers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Cycle Computer is a device mounted on a bicycle that calculates and displays trip information, similar to the instruments in the dashboard of a car. The computer with display, or head unit, usually is attached to the handlebar for easy viewing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wired Cycle Computers in global, including the following market information:
Global Wired Cycle Computers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wired Cycle Computers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wired Cycle Computers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wired Cycle Computers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Analog Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wired Cycle Computers include Garmin, CatEye, Pioneer Electronics, Sigma Sport, Polar, Bryton Inc, Giant Bicycles, Raleigh (Accell Group) and Trek Bicycle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wired Cycle Computers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wired Cycle Computers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wired Cycle Computers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Analog
Smart
Global Wired Cycle Computers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wired Cycle Computers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mountain Bike
Road Bike
Other
Global Wired Cycle Computers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wired Cycle Computers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wired Cycle Computers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wired Cycle Computers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wired Cycle Computers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wired Cycle Computers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Garmin
CatEye
Pioneer Electronics
Sigma Sport
Polar
Bryton Inc
Giant Bicycles
Raleigh (Accell Group)
Trek Bicycle
Wahoo Fitness
Topeak Inc
VDO Cyclecomputers
o-synce
BBB Cycling
Bion
KNOG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wired Cycle Computers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wired Cycle Computers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wired Cycle Computers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wired Cycle Computers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wired Cycle Computers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wired Cycle Computers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wired Cycle Computers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wired Cycle Computers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wired Cycle Computers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wired Cycle Computers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wired Cycle Computers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wired Cycle Computers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wired Cycle Computers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wired Cycle Computers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wired Cycle Computers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wired Cycle Computers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
