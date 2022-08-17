Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Segment by Type

Solid Nd-BR

Liquid Nd-BR

Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Segment by Application

Tires

Golf Balls

Conveyor Belts

Footwear Soles

Others

The report on the Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lanxess

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)

Arlanxeo

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Synthos

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lanxess

7.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lanxess Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lanxess Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

7.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.2 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC)

7.2.1 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

7.2.5 Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd (KKPC) Recent Development

7.3 Arlanxeo

7.3.1 Arlanxeo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arlanxeo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Arlanxeo Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Arlanxeo Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

7.3.5 Arlanxeo Recent Development

7.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

7.4.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

7.4.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

7.5 Synthos

7.5.1 Synthos Corporation Information

7.5.2 Synthos Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Synthos Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Synthos Neodymium-based Butadiene Rubber (NdBR) Products Offered

7.5.5 Synthos Recent Development

